Collective Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Collective coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a total market cap of $223,325.41 and approximately $3,476.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Collective has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00058595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00131354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046199 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

