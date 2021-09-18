Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 68,634 shares.The stock last traded at $131.23 and had previously closed at $131.84.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $145,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.