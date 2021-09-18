Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Short Interest Up 160.9% in August

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 46.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLAA opened at $9.74 on Friday. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

