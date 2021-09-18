Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,062,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $74.03 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -168.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.53.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,637,373 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.