Comparing Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) & i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cielo and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 7.16% 6.36% 0.92% i3 Verticals -3.18% 6.64% 3.23%

Volatility and Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cielo and i3 Verticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 1 0 0 0 1.00 i3 Verticals 1 1 5 1 2.75

i3 Verticals has a consensus target price of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 49.00%. Given i3 Verticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Cielo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cielo and i3 Verticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion 0.60 $95.11 million N/A N/A i3 Verticals $150.13 million 5.36 -$420,000.00 $0.51 49.02

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Cielo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers comprehensive payment solutions to businesses and organizations. The Proprietary Software and Payments segment delivers embedded payment solutions to clients through company-owned software. The Other segment covers corporate overhead expenses. The company was founded on January 17, 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

