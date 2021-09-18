Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce sales of $211.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.90 million and the lowest is $202.51 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $282.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $840.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $838.20 million to $842.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.16. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

