Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 66,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 203,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,989,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 658,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 547,289 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,928,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

