Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSTM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $4,665,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Constellium by 239.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,305,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 921,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CSTM opened at $19.74 on Friday. Constellium has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

