Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 256,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,987,061 shares.The stock last traded at $183.73 and had previously closed at $183.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 144,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

