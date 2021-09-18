Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $0.92. Continental Resources posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 806.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $43.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.