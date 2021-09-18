Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

NYSE:CLR opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 15,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 56,047 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

