Contrasting Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Embraer and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer -2.78% -7.40% -2.03% Joby Aviation N/A N/A N/A

39.2% of Embraer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embraer and Joby Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer $3.77 billion 0.78 -$731.90 million ($2.52) -6.31 Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$63.90 million N/A N/A

Joby Aviation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Embraer.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Embraer and Joby Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer 1 2 3 0 2.33 Joby Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Embraer presently has a consensus target price of $17.82, suggesting a potential upside of 12.15%. Given Embraer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Embraer is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Summary

Embraer beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing. The Defense and Security segment engages in research, development, production, modification, and support for defense and security aircrafts, as well as other integrated products and solutions including satellites and information and communication systems. The Executive Jet Business segment deals with the development, manufacture, and sale of executive jets. The Service & Support segment provides after-service solutions and support to its customers through a comprehensive portfolio of innovative and competitive solutions to ensure operational efficiency of products manufactured by Embraer and by other aircraft manufacturers, extending the useful life of commercial, executive and defense aircraft. The Others segment refers to

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

