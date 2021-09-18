Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.51 Million

Analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report sales of $425.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440.59 million and the lowest is $416.93 million. Copa reported sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,214.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of CPA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.69. 207,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76. Copa has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Copa by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.