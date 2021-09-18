Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Gary Charles Robb Sells 47,853 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $980,507.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gary Charles Robb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $132,463.49.

CORT stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,071,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,565,000 after purchasing an additional 124,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,429,000 after purchasing an additional 179,695 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CORT. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.