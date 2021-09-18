Cormark Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

OGC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.93.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.28. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,000.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

