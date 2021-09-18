Cormark Lowers New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$2.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price lowered by Cormark to C$2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.33.

NGD opened at C$1.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

