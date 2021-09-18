Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the August 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 878,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CSOD opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -132.90 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSOD. Mizuho upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,302 shares of company stock worth $2,557,635. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

