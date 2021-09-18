Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.38.

Several analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

CTVA traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $41.87. 7,032,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,820,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,110,000 after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $1,784,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corteva by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,627,000 after buying an additional 975,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

