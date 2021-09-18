Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,711,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Corteva by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Corteva stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

