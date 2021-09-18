Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.86% from the company’s previous close.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cortexyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

CRTX opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $572,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,411 shares of company stock worth $5,887,490. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

