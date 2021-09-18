Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the August 15th total of 236,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $958.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $325.04 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

