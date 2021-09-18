Cowen Upgrades Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has $56.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

