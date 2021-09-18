Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Truist

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective cut by Truist from $178.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.78.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $138.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

