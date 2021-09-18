Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Truist

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective cut by Truist from $178.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.78.
NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $138.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.51.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
