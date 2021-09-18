Cream Finance (CREAM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.71 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $106.60 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for $172.95 or 0.00357225 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00135981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

