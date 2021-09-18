Credits (CS) 1-Day Volume Hits $142,169.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Credits has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $142,169.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

