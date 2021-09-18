Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 60,000 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUVB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUVB stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -42.54. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

