Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 164.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $30,082,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 537.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 109.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period.

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $66.59.

