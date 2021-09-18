Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 5,917 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $293.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.43. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

