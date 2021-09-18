Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,444,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $349.09 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $210.18 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.30.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

