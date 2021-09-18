Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $261.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.27.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

