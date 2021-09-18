Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,572 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $213.51 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

