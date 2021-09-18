Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,736 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $105.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $185.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

