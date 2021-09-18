Critical Analysis: Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) versus Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) and Griffon (NYSE:GFF) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Janus International Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Janus International Group and Griffon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus International Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Griffon 0 0 3 0 3.00

Janus International Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Griffon has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.76%. Given Janus International Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Janus International Group is more favorable than Griffon.

Risk and Volatility

Janus International Group has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Griffon has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Janus International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Griffon shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Griffon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Janus International Group and Griffon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus International Group N/A N/A -$29.40 million N/A N/A Griffon $2.41 billion 0.56 $53.43 million $1.62 14.75

Griffon has higher revenue and earnings than Janus International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Janus International Group and Griffon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus International Group N/A -31.87% -3.38% Griffon 3.27% 13.32% 3.98%

Summary

Griffon beats Janus International Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators. The company also offers door replacement programs. Its products are sold through its commercial door dealer network worldwide. The company was formerly known as Janus International Corporation and changed its name to Janus International Group, LLC in December 2013. Janus International Group, LLC was founded in 2002 and is based in Temple, Georgia. It has locations in the United States, Europe, and South Africa, as well as a joint venture in Mexico. As of June 7, 2021, Janus International Group, LLC changed its name to Janus International Group, Inc.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential and commercial garage doors. The Defense Electronics segment focuses on sophisticated intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions for defense, aerospace, and commercial customers. The company was founded on May 18, 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.