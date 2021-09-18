Critical Comparison: Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) & Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 4,062.34 $1.62 million N/A N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $45.51 billion 13.42 $18.19 billion $3.39 34.73

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ascent Solar Technologies and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 4 3 0 2.43

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $127.01, indicating a potential upside of 7.86%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -584.48% -8.70% -36.49% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 38.14% 29.17% 19.32%

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

