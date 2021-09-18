Critical Review: NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) & Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Delcath Systems has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Delcath Systems -1,534.53% -166.54% -92.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Delcath Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Delcath Systems $1.16 million 57.83 -$24.16 million ($8.35) -1.09

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delcath Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

