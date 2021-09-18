Critical Survey: Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) vs. Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 22.90% 30.96% 20.37% Ideal Power -9.54% -28.41% -25.84%

0.0% of Advantest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Advantest has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advantest and Ideal Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $2.95 billion 6.86 $656.00 million $3.32 31.01 Ideal Power $430,000.00 220.68 -$7.79 million N/A N/A

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Advantest and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ideal Power has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.27%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Advantest.

Summary

Advantest beats Ideal Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries. The Mechatronic segment provides the semiconductor devices handling mechatronic applied products such as testers, handlers, device interfaces, and nanotechnology products. The Others segment involves in the customer solutions support, and equipment leasing services. The company was founded by Ikuo Takeda in December 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

