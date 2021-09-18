CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $21.69 million and $58.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00145920 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00051464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.03 or 0.00510001 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017980 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00041225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 150,154,459 coins and its circulating supply is 146,154,459 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

