CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $119.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the highest is $119.80 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $471.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $472.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $503.83 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $526.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVB Financial.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
Further Reading: What is a Call Option?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.