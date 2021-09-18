CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $119.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the highest is $119.80 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $471.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $472.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $503.83 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $526.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

