CVI Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 163,900 Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 163,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTAQU. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $9,036,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $1,068,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $1,004,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $547,000.

In other Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units news, Director Paul J. Evanson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $505,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZTAQU remained flat at $$9.92 during trading hours on Friday. 5,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,575. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

