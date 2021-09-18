CVI Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 558,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Shares of GLBS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 191,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. Globus Maritime Limited has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.