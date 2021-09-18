CVI Holdings LLC Invests $3.49 Million in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Big Cypress Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,744,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

