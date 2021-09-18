CVI Holdings LLC Invests $4.35 Million in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000.

Shares of NBST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,514. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.65.

Newbury Street Acquisition Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

