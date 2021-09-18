CVI Holdings LLC Invests $4.35 Million in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000.
Shares of NBST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,514. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.65.
Newbury Street Acquisition Profile
