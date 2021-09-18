CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 244,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. 783,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,297. The company has a market cap of $319.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.31. KemPharm, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. On average, analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,305 shares of company stock worth $47,754 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

KemPharm Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

