CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Velocity Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

NASDAQ VELO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,757. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

