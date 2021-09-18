CVI Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Colicity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Colicity during the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLI remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 453,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,494. Colicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.