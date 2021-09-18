CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

NYSE DQ opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.71. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.