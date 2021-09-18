CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,165 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

FCX stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

