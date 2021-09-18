CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

