CWM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

MTZ opened at $89.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.08. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

