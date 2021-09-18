CWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,580 National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 3.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $58.88 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

